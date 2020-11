Derecho storm debris have been ground up into mulch available for the taking.

MOLINE, Ill. — The City of Moline is giving away free mulch that was ground up from storm debris cleaned up from the summer derecho.

The mulch will be available for pickup at Harold's Landing off of North Shore Drive, northwest of the I-280/I-74 interchange.

Harold's Landing Park was temporarily closed during the week of November 9 as stump and tree limb grinding took place.