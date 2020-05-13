Hundreds of families get free mangoes at Hy-Vee in Muscatine

Hy vee gave away 7,200 mangoes to customers at their Muscatine location to help ensure families have fresh produce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Hy vee gave away 7,200 mangoes to customers at their Muscatine location to help ensure families have fresh produce amid the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday, May 13 roughly 700 families received a bag of 12 mangoes. The roughly 6,000 pounds of mangoes were gone in a matter of about two hours.