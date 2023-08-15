Free gun locks available in Rock Island County

The locks are available at the Rock Island County Health Department or from deputies of the Sheriff's Department.

ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. — Free gun locks are available for anyone who requests one, no questions asked, through the Rock Island County Health Department and Sheriff's Department.

The "Together for a Safer Illinois" program works to make gun locks readily available to prevent tragedies, such as accidental shootings, gun violence, gun thefts and suicides. The locks are provided through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for distribution through the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The free locks can be picked up at the Health Department, located at 2112 25th Ave. in Rock Island, between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Deputies with the Rock Island County Sheriff's Department will also carry the locks in their patrol cars.

The locks include installation instructions for autoloading pistols, revolvers, auto-loading and pump-action shotguns, bolt action rifles, modern sports rifles and single-action revolvers. The locks also come with information about the national 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.

No information will be collected from those who get a lock at the health department. There are also no residency requirements, as they will give a lock to anyone who asks for one.

The Health Department also sees this initiative as a suicide prevention tool.

"The Zero Suicide Initiative of the Quad Cities says there are 53 people who commit suicide every year and most of them are through firearms," Janet Hill, interim administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department, said. "We know that violence and particularly gun violence is a problem in our community...this is just one of those ways to address a need in our community."