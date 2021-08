It's a drive-thru format. Each vehicle will be given one box of food.

MOLINE, Ill. — The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities will host another free food giveaway Sunday, August 8th. It will take place from 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm.

The Islamic Center of the Quad Cities is located at 6005 34th Avenue Moline, Illinois 61265.

One box of food will be given per car.