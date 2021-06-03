x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WQAD.com

Local News

Upcoming diaper giveaways

Free diapers will be made available around the Quad Cities on Sunday and Monday, June 6 and 7.
Credit: WQAD

MOLINE, Ill. — Diaper giveaways are planned around the Quad Cities Sunday and Monday, June 6 and 7.

Sunday, June 6

A diaper distribution and resource fair event is being held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Health Care parking lot in Moline.  This is located at 1106 4th Avenue. 

Participants are asked to enter from 4th Avenue and exit onto 5th Avenue.  This event is sponsored by the Child Abuse Council, Hiney Heroes of the Quad Cities, Familia Dental, and All Our Kids

Children should be present to receive diapers.

They also plan have feminine products available for those who need them. 

Free diapers!

Posted by The Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Thursday, June 3, 2021

Monday, June 7

Pregnancy Resources is giving away diapers and clothing at three locations on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. They will have diaper sizes from 1 to 5 and clothes from 3 months to 3T. 

Giveaways are at the following locations:

  • Moline Center - 3825 16th Street Moline
  • Davenport Center - 2706 West Central Park, Davenport
  • Mobile Medical Unit - Muscatine YMCA parking lot at 1823 Logan Street, Muscatine
Credit: WQAD

Illinois - learn more about financial assistance programs

Iowa - learn more about financial assistance programs

Related Articles