Upcoming diaper giveaways

MOLINE, Ill. — Diaper giveaways are planned around the Quad Cities Sunday and Monday, June 6 and 7.

Sunday, June 6

A diaper distribution and resource fair event is being held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Health Care parking lot in Moline. This is located at 1106 4th Avenue.

Children should be present to receive diapers.

They also plan have feminine products available for those who need them.

Monday, June 7

Pregnancy Resources is giving away diapers and clothing at three locations on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. They will have diaper sizes from 1 to 5 and clothes from 3 months to 3T.

Giveaways are at the following locations: