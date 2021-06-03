Upcoming diaper giveaways

MOLINE, Ill. — Diaper giveaways are planned around the Quad Cities Sunday and Monday, June 6 and 7.
Sunday, June 6
A diaper distribution and resource fair event is being held Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Community Health Care parking lot in Moline. This is located at 1106 4th Avenue.
Participants are asked to enter from 4th Avenue and exit onto 5th Avenue. This event is sponsored by the Child Abuse Council, Hiney Heroes of the Quad Cities, Familia Dental, and All Our Kids.
Children should be present to receive diapers.
They also plan have feminine products available for those who need them.
Monday, June 7
Pregnancy Resources is giving away diapers and clothing at three locations on Monday from 10 a.m. to noon. They will have diaper sizes from 1 to 5 and clothes from 3 months to 3T.
Giveaways are at the following locations:
- Moline Center - 3825 16th Street Moline
- Davenport Center - 2706 West Central Park, Davenport
- Mobile Medical Unit - Muscatine YMCA parking lot at 1823 Logan Street, Muscatine