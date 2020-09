Diapers are expensive and for new parents the cost can be overwhelming.

Today, Wednesday, Aug. 9, Hiney Heroes and Loving Bottoms Diaper Bank is trying to help rain or shine.

Free diapers are available for Illinois residents from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Rock Island County Health Department at 2112 25th Avenue, Rock Island.