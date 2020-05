Free diapers are going to be distributed in downtown Davenport Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Free diapers are going to be distributed in downtown Davenport Tuesday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Hiney Hereoes, a nonprofit diaper bank, is handing out diapers drive-thru style at the River Drive WIC Office.

To pick up diaper, the nonprofit asks only Iowa residents to participate and that the child is in the car when picking up the diapers.

The diaper bank is budgeting 50 diapers per child.