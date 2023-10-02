Free admission to the Figge Art Museum in April

The museum is offering free admission for the month of April, thanks to a sponsorship from Deann Thoms.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video above aired on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Figge Art museum will offer free admission during the month of April, thanks to a generous sponsor.

According to a release from the museum, a premier sponsorship from Deann Thoms will cover admission costs for all visitors in April.

The museum is currently featuring an exhibit called "Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960" from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. The exhibit showcases 64 ensembles from across 150 years of fashion.

“I am thrilled Sporting Fashion was selected to be showcased at the Figge as it is the first exhibition of its kind to explore the evolution of women’s sporting attire in Western fashion,” said Deann Thoms.

“I am dedicated to making it possible for everyone in the community to see this exhibition that celebrates physical freedom; examines the competing priorities of style, function and propriety; and explores the impact of new technologies and evolving social mores on women’s sports clothing,” Thoms said in the release.

In addition to "Sporting Fashion", several other exhibitions are currently on display including: "Zaiga Minka Thorson: Storms and Silver Linings," "Veiled: The Art of Heidi Draley McFall," "Mother, Goddess, Crone; The Art of Maria Cusumano," and "Young Artists at the Figge," among other permanent collections.

The Figge Art Museum is open Tuesday-Wednesday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., closed on Mondays. It is located at 225 W 2nd St. in Davenport.

Outside of April 2023, admission typically costs $10 per adult, $6 for seniors 60 and older and students with ID, and $4 for children ages 4-12.



