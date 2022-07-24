Fourth Rock Island shooting reported in week, 21-year-old victim

A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police.
It was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood.
Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
No property damage was reported.
An investigation is underway into the incident.
This is the city's fourth reported shooting this week. Two of the scenes were deadly.
Information on the case should be sent to the Rock Island Police Department at 309-732-2677 or Crime Stoppers at 309-762-9500 or using the P3 Tips app.