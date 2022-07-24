Fourth Rock Island shooting reported in week, 21-year-old victim

Police say it was around 1:15 a.m. in the 1400 block of 8th Street within the Douglas Park neighborhood.

A 21-year-old man was left injured following a shooting in Rock Island Sunday morning, according to police.

Police said he suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

No property damage was reported.

An investigation is underway into the incident.

This is the city's fourth reported shooting this week. Two of the scenes were deadly.