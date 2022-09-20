Two people assaulted in Rock Falls Monday evening, four teen suspects arrested

Police say that the suspects, aged 13, 16, 17 and 18, are accused of attacking two people and stealing a phone Monday evening.

ROCK FALLS, Ill. — Four teenagers were arrested Monday evening after they were identified as the suspects of two assaults and a theft, according to the Rock Falls Police Department.

Police say that on Sept. 19 at about 6:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of 10th Street and 11th Avenue after someone reported they were the assaulted and their phone was stolen.

When officers arrived, they spoke to the victim and discovered a second victim that had been attacked in a similar fashion. One of the victims was sent to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Using evidence gained from interviewing the victims, police identified and arrested four teenage suspects: three boys ages 13, 16 and 17, as well as 18-year-old Jesse Wilson.

The teens were charged with robbery, aggravated battery and mob action. Wilson was transported to the Whiteside County Jail. The 16 and 17-year-old suspects were sent to Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg, while the 13-year-old was released to his parents.