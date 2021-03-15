Four people escape Moline fire early Monday

MOLINE, Ill. — Four people escaped a fire at a Moline home early Monday morning.
The Moline Fire Department reported dense, black smoke throughout a single story home in the 1000 block of 15th Street A just after 3:30 a.m. March 15, 2021.
Three of the home's residents were able to escape. Moline Police Department Officers assisted a fourth person's escape, Moline Fire said in a statement.
The fourth occupant of the home and four officers who assisted in their rescue were taken to a nearby hospital. All are expected to make full recoveries, Moline Fire said.
The main fire was located in a bedroom at the back of the home and was under control within around 20 minutes, Moline Fire said.
Crews were on the scene for around four hours.
An investigation is ongoing.