Four people escape Moline fire early Monday

MOLINE, Ill. — Four people escaped a fire at a Moline home early Monday morning.

The Moline Fire Department reported dense, black smoke throughout a single story home in the 1000 block of 15th Street A just after 3:30 a.m. March 15, 2021.

Three of the home's residents were able to escape. Moline Police Department Officers assisted a fourth person's escape, Moline Fire said in a statement.

The fourth occupant of the home and four officers who assisted in their rescue were taken to a nearby hospital. All are expected to make full recoveries, Moline Fire said.

The main fire was located in a bedroom at the back of the home and was under control within around 20 minutes, Moline Fire said.

Crews were on the scene for around four hours.