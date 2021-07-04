Four Moline police officers receive award for burning building rescue

The officers were given the Valor Award by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police after saving a woman from a house fire in mid-March.

MOLINE, Ill. — Four officers from the Moline Police Department were recognized with an award after they rescued a woman from a burning building in mid-March.

The Illinois Fraternal Order of Police announced on Wednesday, April 7 that they had presented the Valor Award to Sergeant Derrick Cullison and officers Joshua McManus, Andrew Compton and Cody Parmenter from MPD for heroic actions taken on a March 15 fire rescue.

On that day at about 3:30 a.m., the group was deployed to a house fire in Moline that was deliberately ignited. The four officers went into the building to rescue its sole occupant; a woman who then began to resist the officers.

Despite her reported combativeness, the officers were eventually able to evacuate the woman from the building, saving her life.

Because of the extra time spent in the building, the officers were sent to the hospital with serious smoke inhalation.