Four escape fire at home in Rock Island's Broadway District

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 9, as the fire was spreading to the inside of the home.

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois — Four people were able to escape a fire that broke out at a two-story home in the Broadway District Tuesday, March 9, according to the Rock Island Fire Department.

The fire was reported shortly before 2 p.m. as the fire was spreading to the inside of the home.

"The fire was quickly attacked from the outside and inside simultaneously and fire damage was contained to the exterior and the immediate areas on the interior," read a post from the fire department's Facebook page.

It was determined that embers from a charcoal grill had spread to nearby combustibles, said the fire department.

There were no injuries reported.