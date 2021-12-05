Four different Quad City crews battle two early morning house fires

Between 1 and 3am, two separate house fires broke out in the Quad Cities - one in Davenport and one in East Moline. No one appears to have been injured in either.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Crews responded to two separate house fires in both Davenport and East Moline in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Witnesses from both locations tell News 8 there doesn't appear to have been any injuries at either incident.

The first call came in around 1am to a house fire on Gaines Street in Davenport, right across the street from Herington Park, near 9th Street.

Those living in the home say everyone made it out safely, but the damage to the house was extensive. The front, visible from the street, was blackened and still smoldering an hour later. So far there has been no word from Davenport Fire Department as to the cause of the blaze.

The second call came in around 3am to a home off of Fourth Avenue B in East Moline, just down the road from Jacob's Park. Fire crews from East Moline, Silvis and the Arsenal all reported, with the majority of the trucks leaving just before 6am.

Neighbors tell News 8 that the woman who lived alone at the house made it out safely, but they weren't sure about her five cats.

Francis Eder lives just a few houses down from where the fire broke out. He said he woke up around 4am and saw a wall of smoke when he looked outside.

"I looked out my window and I seen all the lights and I hollered at my wife I said, 'Kathy, Kathy, we got squad cars all over out here.' Then I seen the smoke and I said oh my God there's a big fire out here," said Eder. He says this is the second house fire to take place near his block in just the last few months.