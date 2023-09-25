Bettendorf students recognized by National Merit Scholarship program

Three seniors were named semifinalists, with a fourth receiving an award for commendable merit.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Four seniors at Bettendorf High School aren't just at the top of their class — they're some of the most impressive students in the country.

Michael Farmer, Kaelee Wold and Zachariah Stone were all announced as semifinalists in the nationwide National Merit Scholarship program. A fourth student, Charlie Silver, was also recognized for commendable merit.

According to officials with the program, approximately 1.3 million students entered the competition, and the national semifinalists make up less than one percent of high schools in the entire country.

"BHS prides itself on a rigorous curriculum with clear learning outcomes. The staff provides engaging learning experiences and course offerings, including honors and advanced placement courses, that challenge students to achieve their highest potential," Principal Kristy Cleppe said. "We are immensely proud of these students and all previously recognized students, as well as the teachers who prepared them. With this level of achievement, these students and staff exemplify commitment in the pursuit of excellence."

The semifinalists now have an opportunity to compete to become finalists. That requires an endorsement from the school's principal and submitting an essay detailing their leadership experience and community involvement.