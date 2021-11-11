Forward Latino and LULAC to host COVID vaccine clinic

Forward Latino partners with LULAC to host a COVID vaccine clinic Sunday, November 14, 2021.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Forward Latino and League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) are hosting a COVID vaccination clinic on Sunday, November 14,2021.

Only 17% of the Hispanic-Latino population in the U.S is fully vaccinated. Health experts in the Quad Cities say misinformation and overall hesitancy has contributed to lower vaccination rates.

Forward Latino partnered with LULAC and the Scott County Health Department to help raise the numbers with a clinic themed "Por Mi Familia."

"What we're asking here is to think about your family, not only yourself and actually think about your family being vaccinated for protection as well," said Mike Reyes, Iowa LULAC Director.

The vaccine clinic will be at the Davenport LULAC Center at 4224 Ricker Hill Road from 1-4 p.m. They will provide the Pfizer vaccine for anyone 12 and older.

"Any chance we have to outreach to those communities and to provide support and education information and just access a place that's in your own community in your own neighborhood to go get a vaccine, that's something we want to do," said Brooke Barnes, Scott County Health Department Deputy Director.

Reyes believes the driving force behind low vaccination rates in the Hispanic community is fear of deportation.

"It's just fear itself or fearful they will be documented if they get the vaccination," said Reyes.

Barnes, says no information about residency needs to be provided.