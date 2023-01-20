Watch QC-area businesses pitch their ideas at Fortress Bank's 'Bank Tank' contest

Fortress Bank is hosting a "Bank Tank" contest, their version of a live Shark Tank event, with the winner taking home $10,000.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Fortress Bank is hosting a "Bank Tank" contest, their version of a live Shark Tank event, in which current small businesses can pitch their business vision, or an idea for a business, with the winner taking home $10,000.

The contest will take place on Feb. 8 from 5-8 p.m. at Davenport's Figge Art Museum.

Three businesses will be chosen to pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to a panel of successful entrepreneurial judges. Entrepreneurs will be chosen from the Quad Cities, Des Moines, Peoria and western Illinois regions. The event will include food and drinks, music and the pitch competition.

The event is open to the public. The winner will be announced at the end of the night, and they'll receive a $10,000 prize to put towards their business vision.

For more information, visit Fortress Bank's website.