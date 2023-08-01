Former Muscatine city attorney has license suspended for 30 days

According to a ruling by the Iowa Supreme Court for misconduct, Matt Brick will have his license to practice law in the state suspended.

MUSCATINE, Iowa — Former Muscatine City Attorney Matt Brick has had his license to practice law in Iowa suspended for 30 days.

The Iowa Supreme Court's Attorney Disciplinary Board recommended the suspension after a disciplinary investigation into a complaint dated June 21, 2022. The Court ruled that misconduct took place, according to a press release from the City of Muscatine.

According to the release, "the City became aware of the misconduct during the course of litigation involving former City Administrator Gregg Mandsager." Mandsager was terminated back in 2019 and is currently suing the City, one currently elected official and four formerly elected officials.

"The actions were covert to assist Mandsager in his legal claims against the City and elected officials," the release states. The litigation is ongoing surrounding this.

City officials were "surprised" by the misconduct and once the City became aware, it "initiated steps to sever its relationship with Brick and engage a new city attorney," the release states.

Brent Hinders started as the Muscatine City Attorney on September 1, 2022.