Former Mercer County High School teacher to be jailed for sex abuse case

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. — A former teacher at Mercer County High School has entered an Alford plea of guilty to criminal sexual abuse, according to online court records.

He entered his plea in court on Monday, November 23. An Alford plea means the defendant maintains innocence but recognizes there is enough evidence by the prosecution to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

Artcher was sentenced to serve 90 days in the Mercer County Jail with one day credit for time served. He will have to surrender to the Mercer County Jail at noon on January 3, 2021.