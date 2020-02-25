Former First National Bank in Rock Island to be torn down

A former bank in Rock Island can now be torn down after the City Council voted to revoke its landmark status.

First National Bank, which sits on 17th Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue, is about a 60 year old building.

A preservationist group filed an application to designate the building as a landmark, but the owner of Modern Woodmen appealed, saying renovations would cost too much.

The landmark status was taken away Monday, February 24.