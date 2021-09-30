Former Eldridge city administrator cites conflict of interest in vote that got her fired

The former Eldridge city administrator, Lisa Kotter, said she plans to take legal action to fight being terminated from her role.

Kotter and her attorney, Michael Meloy confirmed on Thursday that they planned to pursue legal avenues to overturn the vote, citing a conflict of interest for one of the voting councilmen.

According to Meloy, Brian Dockery should have recused himself from the vote. He had specifically been named in a gender discrimination complaint filed by Kotter back in August.

Had Dockery not been part of the vote, it would have been a 2-2 tie, meaning Kotter would not have been fired.

Kotter had been on paid administrative leave since August, after a city employee filed a sexual harassment complaint against her. About 2 weeks after that complaint was filed, Kotter filed the gender discrimination complaint against three staff members.

On Tuesday, the council reviewed an investigative report that looked into both complaints.

The report and investigation was conducted by an attorney hired by the City of Eldridge.

Ultimately, there was no evidence of sexual harassment, nor any gender discrimination found, but the report indicates Kotter created a hostile work environment and recommended she separate from city employment.

Kotter's attorney has not yet determined whether they would file a lawsuit against the City of Eldridge, Councilman Dockery, or both. They did say they would be working with an Iowa judge to enforce the conflict of interest laws.