With Halloween a week away, some are kicking off the trick or treating early

MOLINE, Ill. — Halloween is just around the corner, but some kids are getting the chance to start trick or treating a little bit early this year.

The Floreciente Association hosted its third annual Trunk or Treat block party on Saturday, Oct. 23. Around 80 kids came dressed in their Halloween costumes and got to trick or treat at the different parked cars.

"It's a way to have a safe, controlled environment for children to trick or treat," said Susana Aguilar, Co-Chair of the Floreciente Association. "We had plenty of cars lined up and down the street. Each one had their own theme and own costume."

There was also a raffle, a cake walk and a costume contest. This year's costume contest winner was dressed as Edward Scissorhands.