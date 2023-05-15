Flood cleanup along Moline's River Drive is going to take a bit

Things are relatively back to normal, but there is still a lot of mud, silt and debris that needs to be cleaned up.

MOLINE, Ill. — Cleanup crews are continuing work along River Drive in Moline, to get it fully re-opened following last month's severe flooding. River levels crested at 21.51 feet and have been receding over the past couple of weeks, but mud, silt and debris still remain.

Monday morning, crews tried to mow the grass along River Drive but had to stop because of extensive mud.

"We have to clean everything," said Moline Public Works Municipal Services General Manager Rodd Schick. "Picking up the wood debris, scraping up and collecting the mud and silt and removing that," Schick said. Eventually, all of that cleanup will end up in the landfill.

Phase one is cleaning up, phase two is sanitizing.

"We start the pressure washing of the general areas and in particular the bathrooms, drinking fountains, all of those sorts of things have to be sanitized," Schick said.

Access is still open to all businesses along River Drive, as has been the case during this entire flood process. Moline Public Works says the public's job is to simply stay away from the area. They have a lot of equipment and trucks down there, and they say people going past the barriers to check things out slows them down.