Flags in Iowa will fly half-staff in honor of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered half-staff Friday, April 16 from sunrise to sunset in honor and remembrance of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith who was killed during a standoff in Grundy Center on April 9, 2021. Smith’s funeral is Friday, April 16th in Independence, Iowa.
“The thoughts and prayers of a grateful state are with everyone who knew and loved him, including his brothers and sisters of the Iowa State Patrol,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Sgt. Smith leaves behind a distinguished legacy service to our state and his selfless sacrifice in defense of the innocent will never be forgotten.”
Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and in the Capitol Complex, according to the governor's office. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state.
Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.