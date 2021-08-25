Five years Later: De'Mar Bester's murder case still remains unsolved

Each year Bester's family displays billboards on the intersection of 11th street and 18th avenue to honor Bester on the day he was killed.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Monday marks five years since De'Mar Bester's murder in Rock Island.

Police say Bester was shot and killed during a robbery on the 1200 block of 11the St. in August, 2016.

De'Mar's family says they're frustrated that his case hasn't been solved.

“Why isn't his case solved? This is the fifth year and I demand some answers," said Othea Stevenson, Bester's mother.

Each year Bester's family displays billboards on the intersection of 11th street and 18th avenue to honor Bester on the day he was killed.

"I want people when they see De'Mar's face to remember him in a great light," said Darwin Gray, Bester's brother.

"It's awareness of keeping his legacy alive. It's awareness saying that we won't go away. He lives through us," said Stevenson.

Although several community initiatives were started in tribute to Bester, his mother says that isn't enough.

"I want my son's case closed. We want closure in our family, and they promised that to us," said Stevenson. "And now it's like a broken promise to me and now I have to go above and beyond to do what needs to get done."

Stevenson bought Bester's case file and plans to work with a homicide detective in St. Louis to close his case.

"They get right on the job, and they feel like the Rock Island Police department is missing something in my son's case, so they want to see it," said Stevenson.

Bester's family is hopeful they can finally get some closure working with an outside agency but is still disappointed in local authorities.

“What's frustrating is, he died here. He died here and I trusted the Rock Island police department to solve his case.," said Stevenson.

Bester's brother says although they are ready to put this tragedy behind them, they will never forget him.

"It's not just the anniversary. It's not just the birthdays that you deal with, with a loss like this you deal with it every day," said Gray.