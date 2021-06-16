Five teenagers charged for stolen car incidents early Wednesday

Two groups of 13 and 14-year-olds were sent to Davenport's Juvenile Detention Center after being charged with stealing cars.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Five teenagers were sent to juvenile detention after reportedly stealing two cars early on Wednesday, June 16.

According to the Davenport Police Department, officers say that at about 12:33 a.m., they saw a sedan that had been reported as stolen speeding down a road at over 80 miles per hour. Police were able to quickly mobilize and stop the car in the area of High Street and Western Avenue.

The occupants attempted to flee, but officers were able to apprehend the suspects after putting up a perimeter. It was also found that the car's license plates had been rendered ineligible by spraypaint.

Two Davenport teenagers, a pair of 13 and 14-year-old boys, were charged with 1st Degree Theft and sent to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Later, at 3:07 a.m. officers discovered another car, this time one reported stolen out of Mercer County, Illinois, speeding down the road. Iowa State Patrol cars began pursuing the vehicle.

After sustaining a tire deflation due to stop sticks on the Centennial Bridge, the vehicle came to a stop and its driver attempted to escape on foot before being apprehended. Two passengers were found in the car, and its license plate was similarly blocked by spraypaint.

The car's driver, a 13-year-old boy from Rock Island, and the passengers, a pair of 13 and 14-year-old boys, also from Rock Island, were sent to the Juvenile Detention Center with 1st Degree Theft charges.