The bulk of the work is the dredging process and removing 200 trees. The project is set to be done by May.

Five out of nine ponds have been restored at West Lake in Davenport.

Officials say it's part of a $5-million restoration project to upgrade the park that was constructed back in the 1960s.

There's a major emphasis on the lakes. The project involves dredging them, stabilizing the shoreline, and improving fish habitats.