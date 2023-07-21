Five Guys restaurant coming to Moline

The second franchise in the Quad Cities is slated to open in September.

MOLINE, Ill. — A new Five Guys restaurant is coming soon to Moline, according to the company's website.

The burger joint is slated to open in the Rock River Plaza, at 3930 41st Ave Dr., near the Walmart on John Deere Road.

The website also says that the Moline location is slated to open in September 2023.

The Quad Cities got its first Five Guys franchise when one opened on June 28, 2021, on Utica Ridge Road in Davenport. Plans for that location were announced in August 2020, with lines out the door when it celebrated its long-anticipated opening day.

The restaurant boasts "more than 250,000 ways to customize a burger and more than 1,000 milkshake combinations." They are also known for their fresh fries, double-cooking them in 100 percent peanut oil, along with free peanuts while patrons wait for their food to be cooked.