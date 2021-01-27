Five Finger Death Punch coming to 2021 Iowa State Fair

After postponing the 2020 Iowa State Fair due to COVID-19, Iowa State Fair officials are making plans for this year, announcing Five Finger Death Punch will headline the Grandstand.
The groove metal band will appear at the 2021 Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concert Series presented by Homemakers Furniture Friday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m.
Five Finger Death Punch
Friday, August 20, at 8:00 p.m.
Tickets on sale: Friday, January 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. online or 800-514-3849
Ticket Prices: $37-60
Iowa State Fair Grandstand Concerts from 2020 have been postponed to the following dates: Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19), Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21).