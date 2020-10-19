On this day: A look back at the first fall snowfall October 2020

The first snowfall of the season came a little earlier than usual this time last year.

Year-over-year, October 19, 2020 vs. October 19, 2021 couldn't be further from each other, weather-wise. In true 2020 fashion, Mother Nature threw us for a loop and gave us an early-season snowfall. 2021, however, has graced the Quad Cities with temperatures in the low-70s.

On October 19, 2020, News 8 Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke said walking outside and seeing the large snowflakes coming down was, "a bit of a shock," given the usual first snow normally occurs around November 21.

The snow didn't last long thanks to the traditional ground warmth around this time of year.

However, what was left behind had plenty of people in the area sharing their October snow pics with News 8.

October 19, 2020 - Snow Report

Cedar Rapids - 5 inches

Bertram - 3.2 inches

Park View - 1.2 inches

Mount Carroll - 1.0 inches

Washington - 0.5 inches