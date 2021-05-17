x
Paramedics and firefighters provide aid to dog that was inside a house fire in Monmouth

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth firefighters and paramedics provided aid to a dog that had been inside a burning home.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 16, according to Fire Chief Casey Rexroat.  While searching the North 10th Street house for occupants, they found a dog that was overheated and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dog recovered after a few minutes of the first responders giving it oxygen and using cooling techniques to get the dog's temperature down. The dog was taken to a vet for a check-up.

Several fire departments were called to help contain the fire.  They stayed at the scene for about four hours, said Chief Rexroat. 

No people were injured in the fire.

May 16th, 2021 PRESS RELEASE On Saturday, May 16th, at 12:50 A.M., the Monmouth Fire Department responded to a report...

Posted by Monmouth IL Fire Department on Sunday, May 16, 2021