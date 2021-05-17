Paramedics and firefighters provide aid to dog that was inside a house fire in Monmouth

The dog was suffering from

MONMOUTH, Ill. — Monmouth firefighters and paramedics provided aid to a dog that had been inside a burning home.

The fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, May 16, according to Fire Chief Casey Rexroat. While searching the North 10th Street house for occupants, they found a dog that was overheated and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The dog recovered after a few minutes of the first responders giving it oxygen and using cooling techniques to get the dog's temperature down. The dog was taken to a vet for a check-up.

Several fire departments were called to help contain the fire. They stayed at the scene for about four hours, said Chief Rexroat.

No people were injured in the fire.