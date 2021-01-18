Three injured in Rock Island fire at high-rise apartment complex Spencer Towers

The initial call of a structure fire came in just before 3pm on Monday, January 18, 2021.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — A high-rise apartment building downtown Rock Island caught on fire Monday afternoon, January 18, injuring three, and prompting hundreds of people to be evacuated.

The fire broke out around 3 p.m. in a unit on the 6th floor of Spencer Towers, located at 111 20th Street.

Three people were taken to the hospital, according to Rock Island Fire Marshal Greg Marty. Two had minor injuries and one was in serious condition.

Marty said that a box alarm was called, meaning any emergency responders available should report to the scene.

"Because of the size of the building and the hundreds and hundreds of people who live here and the way the smoke did move through the building the potential for injury was very high so the response is proportionate to that," said Marty.

The fire was extinguished quickly, but heavy smoke set in to the 6th floor and those above it.

Marty said some pets were treated at the scene. How many and their conditions are unknown.