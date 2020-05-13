First resident of Lee County, Illinois dies of COVID-19

A Lee County, Illinois resident has died from COVID-19, making for the first pandemic-related death in the county.

According to a statement from the Lee County Health Department, the patient was in their late 50s and had underlying health conditions. He or she was a resident at Jack Mabley Center and had been recently hospitalized.

The death was reported on Tuesday, May 12. On this date, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 4,014 new cases in the state, making for a total of 83,021 cases across 98 counties.

In Lee County, there have been 74 total positive COVID-19 cases. Of those, 42 are residents of Jack Mabley Center and nine are staff members.

"The number of positives in residents reflects the fact that the center tested all residents, even those who did not have symptoms," said a statement from the county health department. "Positives were identified that may not have been without testing."