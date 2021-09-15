First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Ankeny DMACC campus

"When we give working families the support that they need, they can worry less about scraping by or they can start to think about raising their kids," Biden said.

ANKENY, Iowa — The First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, visited Iowa Wednesday afternoon to push the administration's priorities like universal preschool and two years of free community college tuition--both part of the next step in President Biden's $3.5 trillion "Build Back Better" agenda.

Biden visited the Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC) campus in Ankeny alongside Democratic Rep. Cindy Axne.

With her background as an educator, Biden spent most of her remarks on improving the public education system and expanding child tax credits.

"When we give working families the support that they need, they can worry less about scraping by or they can start to think about raising their kids," she said. "And they are able to bring their talents to businesses that need them and start new businesses, or become leaders in their communities."

Biden did not take questions at the event, but Axne said afterward she is going to fight to expand child tax credits in the 3rd Congressional District and throughout Iowa.

In a show of bipartisan support, she even applauded Gov. Kim Reynolds' work to address child care deserts in the state.

"We had a childcare desert before we went into COVID; we had a childcare desert really for years," said Rep. Axne. "I think that anybody who puts some effort towards helping us get childcare--good, I'm all for that and I thank the Governor for doing that."