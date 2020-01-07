Area business collecting school supplies for the First Day Project this summer

Since 2006 Quad City area schools and volunteer groups coordinate a combined supply drive effort through the First Day Project: Quad City-Wide Student Supply Drive.
The First Day Project unites Quad City area school supplies drives to meet the needs of students who require help in obtaining school supplies. Approximately 24,000 students in Quad City schools are from families with incomes low enough to be eligible for Free & Reduced fee waivers for school meals and fees.
The First Day Project will supply thousands of Quad City students with the items they need to start their school year with confidence.
Serving Bettendorf, Colona, Carbon Cliff-Barstow, Davenport, East Moline, Hampton, Moline, Pleasant Valley, Rock Island-Milan, Silvis, and United Township school district students.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES NEEDED
- Crayons
- Colored Pencils
- Composition Notebooks
- Loose-Leaf Paper
- Pocket Folders
- Spiral Notebooks
- Pencils
- Pens
- Washable Markers
- Watercolor Paints
- Erasers
- Glue Sticks
- Pencil Boxes
- Rulers
- Scissors
- Headphones
To make an online donation visit qccommunityfoundation.org. Make checks payable and send to QC Community Foundation and send to 852 Middle Rd. Ste 100, Bettendorf. Please write First Day Project in memo line.
COLLECTION SITES
Quad City Times - 500 E 3rd St. Davenport, IA
DROP OFF DAY - Thursday, July 16, 2020, 7:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
WQAD News 8 - 3003 Park 16th Street, Moline, IL
DROP OFF DAY – Thursday, July 23, 2020, 6:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m.
Mel Foster Co.
Mel Foster Co. 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, Bettendorf, IA 52722
Mel Foster Co. 2500 41st St. , Moline, IL 61265
Mel Foster Co. 2215 E. Kimberly Rd. , Davenport, IA 52807 Mel Foster Insurance Division 3218 E 35th St Ct, Davenport, IA 52807
IOWA - July 1 - 31
Bettendorf Community School District
District Administration Center - 3311 18th St., Bettendorf
Davenport Community School District
Achievement Service Center - 1702 Main St. Davenport
Pleasant Valley Community School District
Pleasant Valley High School – 604 Belmont Rd., Bettendorf
ILLINOIS - July 1 - 24
Moline School District
Allendale - 1619 11th Ave., Moline
Rock Island/Milan School District
District Administration Center - 2101 6th Ave., Rock Island
Carpetland USA
July 6 – August 2, 2020
4337 Brady St., Davenport
4201 44th Ave., Moline
Ascentra Credit Union Locations
July 1 - 31, 2020
- 1710 Grant St., Bettendorf
- 2339 53rd Ave., Bettendorf
- 1515 W. 53rd St., Davenport
- 1710 W. 3rd St., Davenport
- 1800 Brady St., Davenport
- 3005 7th St., Moline