BETTENDORF, Iowa — A fire broke out at a home on Tam-O-Shanter Drive in Bettendorf on Friday, March 12.

The fire department was called around noon, according to the Bettendorf Fire Chief. One person was inside the home at the time the fire broke out. They were pulled out by firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital.

The family is being assisted by the Red Cross.