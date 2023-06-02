Firefighter injured while battling Moline garage blaze

One firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a residential fire in Moline on Sunday night.

MOLINE, Ill. — One firefighter sustained minor injuries while battling a residential fire on Sunday night, according to a news release.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Moline Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1728 11th St. First responders found an unattached garage fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters also found that a nearby duplex had caught fire due to radiant heat. Residents of the duplex were able to safely escape.

Firefighters began an offensive attack of the garage and the adjacent duplex, and the fire was under control within about 30 minutes.

Two residents were displaced from their home as a result of the fire. Three nearby properties sustained damage from radiant heat.

One firefighter was injured while battling the blaze. They were transported to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Moline Fire Department Bureau of Investigations.