Man in custody after firing shots into the air at intersection of 16th St. and Avenue of the Cities

MOLINE, Ill. — A Moline intersection was closed for a short time Friday afternoon after a man walked into the street and fired shots into the air.

According to a report from the Moline Police Department, at just after 4 p.m. on December 10, Moline officers were alerted to a the presence of an armed man near the 2400 block of 16th street by 911 calls.

Officers then began to arrive at the scene, after which the man walked into the intersection of 16th and Avenue of the Cities and shot rounds into the air, then pointing the gun to his head.

Police began to evacuate citizens from the many businesses around the intersection, requested backup, and blocked traffic.

Officers were then able to converse with the 26-year-old man and de-escalate the situation, leading to him putting down his gun. Police secured the gun and took the man into custody without incident, resolving the incident 15 minutes after it began.

In a later press conference, Chief of Police Darren Gault said that preliminary investigation found that it began as a domestic incident at the man's residence in a nearby neighborhood.