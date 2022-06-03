Part of 7th Street in Moline is blocked off while crews battle fire

Light smoke could be seen Friday morning coming from the back of the U.S. Golf Outlet Center along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline.

MOLINE, Ill. — The 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline is blocked off while crews work to put out a fire at a local business Friday morning, June 3.

Light smoke could be seen Friday coming from the back of the U.S. Golf Outlet Center along the 1600 block of 7th Street in Moline. The store is at the south end of the strip mall right next to Tony's Pizzeria and across from Clint's Draft House.

News 8 observed Moline, East Moline and Rock Island Arsenal fire departments at the scene. A Moline ambulance was also there.

