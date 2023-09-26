Quad City fire agencies participate in live fire investigation training

The training aims to help investigators learn new skills and gain new knowledge during a fire investigation.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Rock Island Fire Marshall Greg Marty and the Bettendorf Fire Department are leading the way for new learning opportunities for Quad City fire agencies.

On Tuesday, a live fire investigation training was hosted in hopes of creating connections among those who are called in during a fire and the aftermath of one.

“This gives everybody a chance to come together and see what each party does," Marty said. "They can understand how their portion and how their contribution to recovering from a fire loss plays into the whole picture.”

Marty says so far this year he's dealt with 39 fires in the Quad Cities, adding that every investigation isn't just about figuring out how the fire started, but also what didn't start the fire."

"Insurance companies will often hire investigators to come in and look a little further on what could've failed and caused the fire. It can also be some sort of negligence that took place in the building which can help with the recovery process." Marty added.

At Tuesday's training, investigators examined the simulated scenes and gathered information. The scene would then get set on fire and investigators would have to determine the cause of the fire. Bettendorf Fire Department Investigator Ian Barnhouse says the training is helping him and his team.

"It's neat to watch the fire grow because usually when we show up, it already has grown. So it's nice to watch from that beginning phase," Barnhouse added. "What I've learned this morning is how to better work and coexist with insurance companies and things like that to better help the people that live in those homes. This means we now understand how to call them or when to call them so they can aid in the whole process."

The Bettendorf Fire Department is reminding all homeowners to check on their smoke detectors and ensure they are working properly.