Fire breaks out at Sivyer Steel Castings in Bettendorf

BETTENDORF, Iowa — A large fire broke out at the Sivyer Steel Castings facility in Bettendorf Monday, Sept. 18, with multiple agencies responding to the blaze.

WQAD first started getting reports of the fire at 33rd St. in Bettendorf around 10 p.m. Monday. Smoke from the fire was reportedly visible from the I-74 bridge. Firefighters with Bettendorf and Davenport were assisting with the response.

News 8 crews were on the scene and returned with an overwhelming odor of smoke. We spoke to factory workers Tuesday morning who were arriving at the building, expecting to go to work, but seeing the fire the first time and figuring out they won't be working.

Two of those workers said fires have happened at the factory before, but nothing this big.

News 8's Charles Hart spoke with Bettendorf Fire Chief Troy said who said they're unsure if anyone was still inside the building after the fire broke out. Said also stated that it seems like part of the roof collapsed from the blaze.

