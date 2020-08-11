Fire rages at Milan business; boil order in effect

A fire that was raging at Wilbert Vault Company in Milan has caused damage to the building and prompted a boil order in the area.

The fire broke out around 7 p.m. on Saturday, November 7. Flames scored from the rooftop of Wilbert Vault Company and Moore Monument on 10th Avenue W.

Several fire departments were called to the fire.

While crews were battling the fire, there was a loss in water pressure. This has prompted a boil order for homes, businesses and restaurants north of 11th Avenue; this includes all of downtown Milan.

The boil order is in effect until further notice.