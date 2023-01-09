Portions of Rock Island County under burn ban until further notice

The ban takes effect on Sept. 2 and will be active until further notice.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Fire departments in Rock Island County are implementing a burn ban across the county due to ongoing drought conditions.

Starting Sept. 2, residents of the Hillsdale, Cordova, and Port Byron/Rapids City Fire Protection Districts are forbidden from burning with open flame on their property. The only exceptions include the use of charcoal grills, barbeque grills and small recreational fire pits.

The burn ban will be in effect until further notice from the respective fire agencies. For any questions about the ban, contact your local fire department.