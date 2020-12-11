Fire at Del's Metal in Rock Island

Thick black smoke filled the sky Thursday morning due to a fire near Del Mar's scrapyard in Rock Island. News 8 is on the scene.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Thick black smoke filled the sky Thursday morning due to a fire near Del Mar's scrapyard in Rock Island.

Rock Island Fire Department Chief Jeff Yerkey said initial calls came in around 7:45 a.m. from people along the expressway.

The fire is contained at 1605 First Street but crews are remaining on scene for material removal.

No buildings were affected and there were no reported injuries.

Yerkey advised the community to avoid First Street between 13th Avenue and 18th Avenue.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.



