Crews battle barn fire near East Moline late Monday night

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Fire crews battled a barn engulfed in flames in the 4000 block of Friendship Farm Road near TPC Deere Run late Monday night, according to Silvis Police Chief John Winters.

Winters spoke to News 8 and said responders were dispatched around 11 p.m. and were told horses had previously been in the barn, but they did not know if any were caught in the fire.

Multiple firefighter, police units and MidAmerican Energy workers were on scene.

Officials said they do not know how the fire started.