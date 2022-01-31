Body found in car after severe garage fire at Davenport apartment complex

One person was found dead in a car after a severe garage fire at a Davenport apartment complex.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A large fire broke out early Monday morning, Jan. 31 on the 2400 block of West 54th Street in Davenport.

At about 3:34 a.m., according to the Davenport Fire Department, fire crews responded to the reported structure fire, arriving to the scene of a long, single story garage with heavy flames raging inside.

The blaze had spread across the length of the building due to its open attic area., and crews were forced to make quick, aggressive attacks.

Firefighters then used saws to open up the garage units, many of which contained cars that had sustained varying levels of fire damage.

In about 30 minutes, the fire department had extinguished the fire, but they remained on scene for several hours putting out smaller fire spots.

Crews found the body of a deceased person in one of the vehicles.

No other injuries were reported, and officials do not suspect foul play. The garage units and several cars sustained heavy damage.