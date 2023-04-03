Early morning fire burns 6 structures in Galesburg

The fire department initially responded to one structure on fire, which then spread to five other neighboring structures.

The department was initially called to 120 E. North Street at approximately 4:49 a.m. on April 3. All 11 Galesburg personnel on duty responded. When crews arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a two-story home.

The fire spread quickly in the home and its extreme heat drove firefighters back from the offensive attack.

The fire quickly spread to five neighboring structures to the east, west and south sides of the home. The spreading flames initiated the call for mutual aid from the Knoxville Fire Department and an emergency callback of off-duty Galesburg fire personnel.

Fire crews went into the neighboring structures to search for residents and to attempt to save those properties.

Five hours after the call, there were 20 Galesburg firefighters, six Knoxville firefighters and six fire trucks still at the scene.

The structures affected are just to the east of Kehoe Eye Care and First Christian Church, and across from the historic George Washington Gale and Judge Alfred Craig homes.

The home at 120 E. North St. collapsed and is considered a total loss. A metal framed structure at 245 N. Cherry St. is also considered a total loss. Fire also destroyed multiple vehicles that were parked nearby, along with an RV.

One Galesburg firefighter was transported to OSF St. Mary's Hospital with burns to his hand and face. He was treated and released. No other injuries are reported.

During the response, there was a water main break near the railroad crossing on North Broad Street, just to the west of the structures. The City of Galesburg Water Department worked to address any disruptions to water services in the area.

The fire is under investigation by Galesburg Fire Department investigators.

