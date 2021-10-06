Fire breaks out at Silvis apartment complex

One unit of an Silvis apartment building saw its roof collapse as a result of heavy fire damage Thursday afternoon.

SILVIS, Ill. — An apartment complex in Silvis, Illinois faced severe structure damage after a fire broke out Thrusday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to the Loma Linda Apartments just before 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 after a fire broke out in one unit of the building.

Everyone in the building was able to quickly escape the building before the blaze worsened.

Eventually, the flames climbed up to the attic, which caused the roof to collapse inward.

The damage was mostly contained to the one unit, although authorities believe another unit may have sustained some water damage.

According to Fire Chief John Winters, authorities believe the fire began in the back of the building before it spread upward.