Fire breaks out at Shang Hai restaurant in Milan

MILAN, Illinois — The Blackhawk Fire Protection District responded to a structure fire Tuesday morning at the Shang Hai Chinese Restaurant, located at 305 10th Ave. West in Milan. The restaurant and next door nail spa experienced smoke damage and broken windows due to the flames.

The cause of the fire was unknown as of Tuesday morning, and Blackhawk Fire Chief Todd Fitzpatrick said the fire protection district won't know the cause of the fire until an investigation is completed.