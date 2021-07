Flames leaked out the roof of a Geneseo home after a fire broke out Wednesday evening.

GENESEO, Ill — Flames erupted from a Geneseo home after a fire broke out in the evening on Wednesday, July 28.

The fire erupted sometime before 8 p.m. at a home on the intersection of Center and Pearl streets.

A column of fire and heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the building while fire crews worked to bring the blaze under control.